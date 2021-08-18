ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 350,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,434. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

