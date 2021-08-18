Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

