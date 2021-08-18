Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.13.

Shares of INE traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,518. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

