InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.89

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 117445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.