Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

