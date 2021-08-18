InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.58. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.