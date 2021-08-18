Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Update

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

INOV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 14,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

