InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $196,021.80 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00466866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.14 or 0.01442312 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,664,589 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

