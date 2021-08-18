Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilysys stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,467. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

