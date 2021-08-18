Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Agilysys stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,467. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.48.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
