Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) COO Acquires 7,074 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 257,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,112. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,536,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

