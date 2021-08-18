Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,063 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 44,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,669. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.