Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 754,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

