Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,387 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,712. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.