Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $111,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 737.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4,712.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.