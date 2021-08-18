Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 126,997 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -51.20.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
