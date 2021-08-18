Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 126,997 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -51.20.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

