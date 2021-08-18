Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 297,633 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 297,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $13,958,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,326. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $58,829,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

