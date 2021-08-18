Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

