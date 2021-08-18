Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 1,155 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $32,074.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $91,199.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,360. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

