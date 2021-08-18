Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells 827 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $76,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 3,429,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,889. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
