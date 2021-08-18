Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells 827 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $76,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 3,429,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,889. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

