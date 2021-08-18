Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 533 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SGEN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.77. 397,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,111. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

