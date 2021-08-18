Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 533 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SGEN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.77. 397,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,111. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.24.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
