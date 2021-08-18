Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 555 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. 1,431,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,419. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

