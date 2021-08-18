Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 11,985,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,890,672. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.06.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

