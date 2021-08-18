Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $124,300.07 and $56,481.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

