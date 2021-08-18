Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 861,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

