Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IBP opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,240 shares of company stock valued at $33,552,627. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

