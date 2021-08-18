Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Insula has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $706,358.07 and $2,081.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00428787 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001440 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.84 or 0.00960821 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.