Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,273,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Insulet by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $302.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.35 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

