InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.27 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00126215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00150289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.05 or 1.00012070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.95 or 0.00882418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.45 or 0.06829034 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

