Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

