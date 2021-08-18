International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

IFF stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

