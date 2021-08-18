International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post sales of $962.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $916.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $981.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

