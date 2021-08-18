International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

IP stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

