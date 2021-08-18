Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $57.06 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.81 billion and approximately $517.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.06 or 0.00127511 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,814.62 or 1.00147381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00882391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.58 or 0.06783622 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,201,197 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

