Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,147 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,801,000.

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54.

