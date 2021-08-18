Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,511 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 137 put options.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,809,000.

