Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.