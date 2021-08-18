Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Callaway Golf (ELY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) recently:

8/12/2021 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

8/3/2021 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/23/2021 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/25/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 175,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

