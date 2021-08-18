Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT):

8/6/2021 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Blood beats on both earnings and revenues in Q2. Its only marketed drug Oxbryta, which is approved for treating sickle cell disease (SCD), is performing well. The drug made a significant progress on new prescriptions and payer coverage. The company is making efforts to expand the label of Oxbryta for treating more patients in the United States, which is a positive. Its efforts to develop other pipeline candidates are encouraging as well. It is developing inclacumab as a treatment of vaso-occlusive crises in patients with SCD. However, it has only one approved drug in its portfolio, which is likely to face stiff competition. Also, any regulatory setback for Oxbryta will hurt the stock severely. Sole reliance on Oxbryta for revenues also remains a woe. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

8/4/2021 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

8/4/2021 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

6/28/2021 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 415,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.