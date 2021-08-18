Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Workiva (WK)

Workiva (NYSE: WK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

8/4/2021 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Workiva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/22/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/26/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Workiva stock opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Workiva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 14.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

