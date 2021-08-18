Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$6.55. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIREF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $995.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

