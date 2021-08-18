Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 1,223,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,177. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

