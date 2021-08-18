Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/12/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.
XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 1,223,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,177. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
