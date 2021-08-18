Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) recently:

8/17/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/16/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/10/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/9/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/19/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

