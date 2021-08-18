Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) recently:
8/17/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.
8/16/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/10/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
8/9/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/4/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
7/29/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/27/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States."
- 7/19/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
