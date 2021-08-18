Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) recently:

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.