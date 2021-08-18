Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $41.95 million and approximately $5,766.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.