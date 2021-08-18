IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.35. 378,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

