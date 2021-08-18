iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Stock Price Down 10.9%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)’s share price fell 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 3,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

