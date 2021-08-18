iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,917,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,274,365 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.69.

