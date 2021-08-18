iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 179.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 611.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.