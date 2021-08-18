iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,228 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

