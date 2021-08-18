iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Boosted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3,272.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,569.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,607,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 10,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,946. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.